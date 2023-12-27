UN head assigns Sigrid Kaag as Senior Humanitarian, Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Sigrid Kaag from the Netherlands as the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza.



In this role, Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor, and verify aid deliveries to Gaza in accordance with a recent UN Security Council resolution. She will also establish a UN mechanism to expedite humanitarian relief shipments through countries not involved in the conflict. Kaag is set to assume her duties on January 8.



Kaag brings extensive experience in political, humanitarian, and development affairs, as well as diplomacy.



Previously, she served as the first female finance minister and deputy prime minister in the Dutch Government, with prior roles including Minister for Trade and Development Cooperation and Minister for Foreign Affairs.



Having held various senior positions in the UN system, Kaag served as the Special Coordinator for Lebanon from 2015 to 2017 and as the Special Coordinator of the Joint Mission of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the UN Mission in Syria from 2013 to 2015.



In response to the recent UN Security Council resolution 2070, which emphasizes the immediate and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Kaag's appointment aims to address the pressing need for coordinated aid distribution.



The resolution also calls for the swift establishment of a UN mechanism to enhance the efficiency of aid distribution.

