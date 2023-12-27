Ukrainian lawmakers contemplate bill introduces stringent measures against draft dodgers lowering age of eligibility for conscription

(MENAFN) Ukrainian lawmakers are contemplating a comprehensive 72-page bill that introduces stringent measures against draft dodgers, potentially lowering the age of eligibility for conscription from 27 to 25. If signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky, the proposed legislation would not only impose heavy penalties on those evading military service but could also restrict various fundamental rights.



Under the provisions of the bill submitted to the Ukrainian parliament, individuals neglecting their military obligations could face severe consequences, including a reduction in social benefits, a driving ban or the denial of a driver's license, and the inability to secure loans or engage in real estate transactions. Furthermore, draft dodgers could be barred from leaving the country, a restriction that is technically already in place.



The Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, justified the proposed amendments by asserting that they aim to accommodate "a large number of citizens who wish to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine." In the context of the ongoing hostilities with Russia, the bill seeks to enhance the enforcement of mobilization measures.



In the event of a declared mobilization, eligible citizens would be obligated to report to conscription centers within 60 days for a medical examination and to register in a state-run electronic service. The existing system, where officials must personally deliver summons to potential draftees, allowing some to evade conscription, would be replaced by empowering police officers and local authorities to enforce mobilization – a task currently assigned to the military.



As Ukraine grapples with the complexities of its security landscape, the proposed legislation underscores the government's efforts to ensure a robust and effective mobilization process while addressing challenges posed by draft evasion during times of heightened geopolitical tensions.



MENAFN27122023000045015687ID1107661461