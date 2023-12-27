PSD Launches Extensive Security Operation Against Drug Smugglers In Al-Ruwaished

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- The Public Security Department (PSD) has initiated an expansive security operation in the Al-Ruwaished area aimed at apprehending and detaining drug smugglers and dealers.The PSD announced the commencement of the security operation on Wednesday morning to eradicate outlaws engaged in smuggling drugs into the Kingdom. These individuals are connected to regional gangs operating along the border to smuggle drugs and weapons, posing a threat to national security.The operation is part of the state's ongoing endeavors to uphold the security and safety of society by confronting drug gangs and combating those attempting to jeopardize Jordan's security, borders, and the well-being of its citizens. This effort is characterized by the integration of roles and tasks and coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and relevant agencies.The PSD commended the support of citizens for the armed forces and security services in their fight against drugs, acknowledging the crucial role played by national and responsible media. It urged the public to seek information regarding the security operation from official sources, which will promptly release the campaign's results and any related information.