Two Agreements Signed To Establish 2 Garment Plants In Mafraq, Karak

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) - Ministry of Labor on Wednesday signed two agreements to establish two garment production plants in Manshiyat Bani Hassan district in central Mafraq governorate and Al Jadideh Village in Karak, to provide hundreds of job opportunities, especially for women.In a statement, the ministry's media spokesperson, Mohammad Zyoud, said the first agreement to establish Mafrqa's production branch was signed with Needle Craft for Clothing Industry.Zyoud added that the plant is expected to provide about 250 job opportunities for Jordanian women from Manshiyat Bani Hassan district and its surrounding areas.Regarding the second branch, he said the ministry signed an agreement with Classic Fashion Apparel Industry Ltd. Co., indicating that it will provide about 800 job opportunities for Jordanians from Karak governorate.Additionally, he noted these agreements come in light of the ministry's efforts to establish production plants, aimed to employ youth in all the Kingdom's governorates and provide job opportunities near their areas, which would help increase women's participation and economic empowerment.