International Conference On Electrical Engineering, Energy, AI Kicks Off In Zarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Dec. 27 (Petra) - The 2nd Engineering International Conference on Electrical, Energy, and Artificial Intelligence (EICEEAI) commenced on Wednesday at Zarqa University in collaboration with the German Jordanian University, the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, and the University of Bahrain, with support from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).Inaugurated by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, the two-day conference attracted researchers from around the world.Kharabsheh highlighted the global interest in energy, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence, emphasizing the imperative shift to green energy amid environmental concerns. He urged national and research institutions to leverage current conditions and technological advancements, underscoring the conference's significance in addressing environmental, energy, and artificial intelligence challenges.Tayseer Al-Ghanim, the conference president and Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Technology at Zarqa University, affirmed the commitment to addressing industry challenges in relevant areas. He emphasized collaboration with researchers to devise innovative solutions, with accepted papers to be published in the globally recognized IEEE Xplore database.The conference received 204 research papers, of which 157 were accepted from researchers in 23 Arab and foreign countries, covering the latest scientific findings in electrical engineering, energy, and artificial intelligence. The accepted scientific papers will contribute to the reputable Scopus database through IEEE Xplore, added Al-Ghanim.The conference's agenda features sessions on quantitative statistics and artificial intelligence, as well as discussions on the latest developments in AI applications, energy engineering, electricity, electronics, and artificial intelligence.