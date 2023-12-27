PM Khasawneh Stresses Independence Of Audit Bureau For Effective Oversight

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with Audit Bureau head Radi Hamadin on Wednesday to discuss the 2022 audit report.During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the vital supervisory role of the Audit Bureau and the government's commitment to supporting its independence, aligning with economic and administrative modernization objectives.Khasawneh reiterated the government's dedication to collaboration with oversight institutions, emphasizing transparency, performance improvement, and prompt correction of identified deficiencies.He highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to address violations and rectify deficiencies based on the Audit Bureau's findings.The Prime Minister reaffirmed implementing the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II to preserve public funds, prevent any abuses, and respond quickly and immediately to any abuses that may occur.Hamadin provided an overview of the annual report, detailing measures taken and ongoing efforts to enhance oversight tools and achieve the bureau's goals of preserving public funds and ensuring sound management within legal frameworks.