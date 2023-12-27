Kuwaiti MP To Arab Meeting.. Standing With Gaza Strip Unnegotiable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Standing in solidarity with the Gaza Strip against the heinous Israeli aggression is an "unnegotiable" matter for the State of Kuwait, said a Kuwaiti lawmaker on Wednesday.

Speaking to KUNA on the sideline the Palestinian committee preparatory meeting of the Arab parliament, Kuwait's National Assembly MP and member of the Arab parliament Ahmad Lari affirmed that his country's leadership, for decades, had refused all measures to force normalization with the Zionist entity.

He affirmed that the Palestine committee meeting came in continuation of the Arab parliament's efforts to support Palestinians sign the ghoulish Israeli military campaign began against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and beyond.

MP Lari stressed that the meeting would look into all avenues to gather international support to stop the genocide against the people of the Gaza Strip and Palestine in general.

The recent wave of the global community's sympathy and support of the Palestinian cause must reflect on the political scene, he indicated, expressing an outcry over the vetoes at the UN Security Council that prevent a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Arab Parliament is expected to hold a public session titled "supporting Palestine and Gaza" on Thursday with the notable attendance of Arab and international figures.

While, regional and international efforts continue to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli horrific campaign against the Gaza Strip continues for the 83rd day, leading to the death of over 21,000 -- mostly innocent women and children -- as well as up to 54,000 injured. The infrastructure in the Gaza Strip is also devastated due to the Israeli brutish attack. (end)

