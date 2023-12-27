Russian war vessel gets demolished in Ukrainian attack in Crimea

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions in the Black Sea, Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted and damaged the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk in an overnight missile strike at its home base in Feodosia, as confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday morning. The engagement also witnessed the downing of two Ukrainian Su-24 jets near the city of Nikolaev by Russian anti-aircraft weaponry, according to the Russian military.



The attack on the Crimean port city was confirmed by the region's governor, Sergey Aksyonov, who reported casualties, including one person killed and two others injured. Blast waves from explosions at the military facility caused damage to windows in nearby buildings, but civilian infrastructure remained intact, as stated by the official. Local emergency services reported five people injured, and a response involving 250 rescue workers was initiated.



The regional railroad operator also issued a statement noting shattered windows at the terminal station in Feodosia, leading to adjustments in train schedules for repairs. Meanwhile, Ukrainian General Nikolay Oleshchuk, commanding the nation's Air Force, suggested that the Novocherkassk suffered a fate similar to the Moskva, the former flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet that sank following a reported Ukrainian attack last year. While expressing gratitude to military pilots involved in the operation, Oleshchuk did not confirm any losses on Kiev's side.



Landing ships like the Novocherkassk are designed for the transportation of large military cargoes and the deployment of land forces during amphibious operations. The Novocherkassk, belonging to the Ropucha class produced in Poland from the 1970s through the 1990s, has the capacity to carry 10 main battle tanks and 340 troops. The targeted strike raises concerns about an escalation in hostilities in the Black Sea, underscoring the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.



