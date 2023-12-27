Economic sanctions imposed by US significantly contributed to downturn in EU`s economy

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Expert magazine, Maksim Oreshkin, a top economic adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asserted that the economic sanctions imposed by the United States since February of the previous year have significantly contributed to a downturn in the European Union's economy. Oreshkin argued that these sanctions have led to the European Union losing both its energy security and a crucial export market. Drawing attention to the factors that have historically underpinned the European Union's economic prosperity, as outlined by the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Oreshkin highlighted the reliance on energy resources from Russia, the utilization of cost-effective production in China, and access to the Russian and Chinese markets.



According to Oreshkin, the gradual erosion of these factors is steering the European Union economy toward long-term stagnation. He contended that European manufacturers now face a dual challenge of losing their export market and technological advantages, factors that were more favorable five to ten years ago. In a pointed accusation, Oreshkin claimed that the United States is "cannibalizing its European partners," resulting in the decline of European industries such as chemicals and automotive.



Moreover, Oreshkin emphasized a broader degradation of the Western economic model and the gradual loss of significance for the economies of the Global North – the United States, Japan, and the European Union. He predicted a transformative shift in the global economic landscape, with countries in the East and South gaining prominence while the economies of the Global North recede. Notably, Oreshkin pointed out that China has already ascended to the position of the leading global economic power, while Russia is on course to replace Japan as the world's fourth-largest economy.



This stark assessment by Putin's economic adviser raises questions about the geopolitical and economic implications of the ongoing sanctions, highlighting the intricate interplay between global powers and the shifting dynamics shaping the future of the world economy.





