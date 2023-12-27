Apple calls court to continue flagship watch sales amid patent dispute

(MENAFN) Apple has urgently petitioned the court to grant permission for the immediate resumption of sales for two of its flagship watches, pending the final verdict in an ongoing and contentious patent dispute. The tech giant halted sales just ahead of the crucial Christmas shopping season. In its recent filing on Tuesday, Apple expressed grave concerns, highlighting the potential "irreparable harm" it could face should the prior court rulings persist throughout the anticipated two-week period before the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) responds to its broader appeal.



This unexpected disruption in sales could dent Apple's revenues by an estimated USD300-400 million during the peak holiday shopping period, as evaluated by Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities. Nevertheless, in the broader financial context, this potential loss appears relatively inconsequential for Apple, especially considering industry projections that forecast the tech behemoth to amass approximately USD120 billion in sales for the current quarter, inclusive of the festive season.



Earlier on October 26, the ITC had adjudged Apple guilty of infringing upon patents held by U.S.-based firms, Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories. Following a comprehensive 60-day review, the ITC's ruling was solidified this Tuesday. However, Apple had already proactively withdrawn the disputed watches from both physical retail locations and its digital storefront. On the same day, Katherine Tai, the United States Trade Representative, chose to uphold the ITC's verdict, adding another layer of complexity to Apple's ongoing legal challenges.

