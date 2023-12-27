EU reportedly considers alternative pathways to ensure continued funding for Kiev

(MENAFN) In a strategic response to Hungary's recent veto of a EUR50-billion four-year aid package for Ukraine, the European Union (EU) is reportedly considering alternative pathways to ensure continued funding for Kiev. According to the Financial Times, European Union officials are exploring a workaround that involves individual member states providing guarantees to the European Union budget, enabling the European Commission to borrow up to EUR20 billion (USD22 billion) for Ukraine in the upcoming year.



The proposed debt model, seen as the most practical option among several being considered, draws inspiration from a similar structure employed in 2020 to secure additional funding for member states during the Covid-19 pandemic. In this scenario, specific terms are yet to be finalized, and the plan would not necessitate financial guarantees from all member states. Instead, only those with top credit ratings would be involved, bypassing the requirement for unanimous support.



Unnamed European Union insiders informed the Financial Times that while there is no apparent "technical problem" hindering the proposed scheme, political complexities may pose challenges to its implementation. However, this innovative approach underscores the European Union's commitment to finding solutions that circumvent roadblocks in providing crucial aid to Ukraine.



Another option under discussion involves extending the existing funding structure used in the current year for up to an additional year. Despite these considerations, the European Commission reportedly remains hopeful for the original EUR50-billion package to gain approval. The goal is to secure funding for Ukraine by March at the latest, providing vital support amid the ongoing geopolitical challenges in the region.



As the European Union navigates the intricate dynamics of member state interests, diplomatic negotiations, and the urgency of providing assistance to Ukraine, these developments highlight the complex nature of consensus-building within the union. The outcome of these deliberations will likely have significant implications for European Union-Ukraine relations and the broader geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.



