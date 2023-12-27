Argentina reveals major financial overhaul, government employment shift

(MENAFN) Since assuming office on December 10, Argentina's newly inaugurated President, Javier Milei, has unveiled an ambitious agenda to revamp the nation's beleaguered economy, with a recent announcement signaling a significant shift in governmental employment practices. Specifically, Milei's administration declared that it would not extend contracts for over 5,000 employees recruited earlier in the year before his presidency commenced.



This decision forms a crucial component of a broader strategy that encompasses extensive austerity measures and economic recalibrations introduced by the right-leaning libertarian leader. Furthermore, while existing contracts for personnel employed prior to 2023 remain under scrutiny, the delineation of this specific year appears strategically aimed at curtailing the traditional end-of-term practices of outgoing administrations, which often involve bolstering employment rosters.



Amidst an economic backdrop marred by soaring inflation rates anticipated to hover around 200% by year's end, President Milei has articulated a commitment to deregulating the governmental framework, trimming bureaucratic payrolls, and championing the privatization of state-owned enterprises. This multifaceted approach aims to stimulate exports, attract foreign investment, and rejuvenate the stagnated economic landscape.



Despite encountering pockets of resistance and protests in response to these stringent reforms, Milei remains undeterred, emphasizing his administration's overarching objective. He elucidated, "Our primary aim is to initiate a transformative journey towards revitalizing our nation, reinstating individual freedoms, and dismantling the plethora of regulatory impediments that have historically stifled economic progress." Additionally, the administration has previously outlined plans encompassing approximately 300 reforms, targeting the potential privatization of numerous state entities while concurrently revisiting protective measures for tenants, employees, and consumers.

