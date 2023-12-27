US home prices surge by 4.8 percent despite increased mortgage rates

(MENAFN) In October, home prices nationwide increased by 4.8 percent compared to the same month in 2022, as reported by the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index. This uptick represents a notable acceleration from the 4 percent annual growth observed in September, marking the most robust annual gain witnessed in 2023.



The 10-city composite recorded a 5.7 percent rise, surpassing the 4.8 percent increase reported in the prior month. Similarly, the 20-city composite experienced a 4.9 percent increase, up from the 3.9 percent advance observed in September.



Remarkably, the surge in home prices persisted despite a significant uptick in mortgage interest rates in October. On October 19, the average rate for a 30-year fixed loan exceeded 8 percent, the highest level in over two decades, according to Mortgage News Daily. However, rates gradually declined throughout November and experienced a more substantial decrease in December, with the 30-year fixed rate currently hovering around 6.7 percent.



“Home prices leaned into the highest mortgage rates recorded in this market cycle and continued to push higher,” stated Brian Luke, chief of commodities, real & digital assets at S&P DJI, in a statement. “With mortgage rates easing and the Federal Reserve guiding toward a slightly more accommodative stance, homeowners may be poised to see more appreciation.”



In the list of the top 20 cities, Detroit led with the highest year-over-year increase in home prices, registering an 8.1 percent gain in October. San Diego followed closely with a 7.2 percent increase, and New York came next with a 7.1 percent gain. The sole city in the index that experienced a decline in home prices in October compared to the previous year was Portland, Oregon, which saw a decrease of 0.6 percent.

MENAFN27122023000045015839ID1107661437