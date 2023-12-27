Zoom Drain Appoints New Director Of Operations At Its Philadelphia Headquarters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The home service franchisor expands leadership team to ensure efficient customer relations processes and build on the company's culture

Zoom Drain , a leading operator of drain and sewer services throughout the United States, announced today that it has appointed Avery Suelzer to lead the development of its operational strategy as the company's new director of operations.

Avery Suelzer has been hired as Zoom Drain's new director of operations with plans to ensure efficient customer relations processes and build on the company's culture.

"We are pleased to welcome Avery to the Zoom Drain team," said Jim Criniti, CEO of Zoom Drain. "His strategic thinking aligns with our company's objective to develop a positive culture within the headquarters and throughout our franchising organization. Avery's experience in the home service industry and ability to cultivate strong business relationships are both attributes that will help Zoom Drain through this exciting growth period."

Suelzer has served as a corporate development manager for American Residential Services LLC and as the vice president of operations for Roto-Rooter's Midwest region. He will head operational development for the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Zoom Drain headquarters and at the Charlotte, North Carolina Zoom Drain location.

In his new role, Suelzer will drive the company's process optimization and efficiency enhancements to streamline customer service and continuously assess industry trends and best practices to identify opportunities where Zoom Drain can improve its innovation and market its differentiators. He will be responsible for developing and managing budgets and key performance indicators to track quality and customer satisfaction while ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulations.

"I'm looking forward to working with the company's diverse team of managers, supervisors and field staff, and fostering a company culture of collaboration and accountability," Suelzer said. "This is a wonderful opportunity to lean on my expertise in the home service industry and build an operational strategy that minimizes bottlenecks while implementing the processes and technology to create the efficiency Zoom Drain needs for continued success."

Zoom Drain began in 1995 after Criniti borrowed $3,000 from his mother-in-law to start the drain cleaning business. It launched its franchising program in 2015 and partnered with a private equity firm, MPK Equity Partners, in 2020 to help grow its franchising business. While its franchisee program grew at a slower rate shortly after its development, it has boomed over the past 18 months. Zoom Drain has added 48 new franchisees in 153 territories for a total of 60 franchisees.

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 60 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow. For more information, please visit .

