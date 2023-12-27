Scinai (NASDAQ: SCNI) To Host Analyst And Investor Webinar On January 9

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERUSALEM, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI ), a biopharmaceutical company focused both on development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products and provision of boutique CDMO services, announced

today that the Company will host an analyst and investors webinar event on January 9, 2024.

CEO Amir Reichman will review Scinai's 2023 accomplishments and discuss 2024 plans, including the intention to bring Scinai's anti-IL-17 VHH antibody ('NanoAb') innovative psoriasis treatment into clinical trials by the end of this year.

Webinar Details and Registration:



Tuesday, January 9th at 10am (ET) Space is limited. Register now at





Time permitting, the webinar will be open to questions and answers.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics:

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI ) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products beginning with an innovative, de-risked, pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing services to help biotech companies efficiently bring their products to market by leveraging Scinai's drug development and GMP and non-GMP manufacturing capabilities for pre-clinical and clinical studies. Company website: .

Company Contact

Joshua Phillipson | +972 8 930 2529 | joshua@scinai. com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the timing of NanoAb proof-of-concept studies and clinical trials. These forward–looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company's financial health will not be positively impacted by the amendment of the finance contract; the risk that the Company will not remain listed on Nasdaq; the risk that the Company will not be successful in becoming an end-to-end provider of CDMO services at high international standards; the risk that Scinai may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any; the risk that our business strategy may not be successful; the risk that the European Investment Bank (EIB) may accelerate the financial facility under its finance contract with Scinai; Scinai's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; Scinai's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to Scinai or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of Scinai's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies; and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 17, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Scinai undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Logo -

SOURCE Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.