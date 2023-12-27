               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment Of Quarterly Dividend


12/27/2023 7:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on November 28, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on December 29, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 16, 2024.

CONTACT: Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400

