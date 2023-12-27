               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Major Shareholder Announcement


12/27/2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 33/2023 - December 27, 2023

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notification from Invesco Ltd. on changes in The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. and its subsidiaries' holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S which occurred on 18 December 2023, cf. the attached.

For further information on this announcement:
Investor and Media Relations: Jonas Guldborg Hansen, tel (+45) 20 10 12 45

Attachments

  • Fond-RU-33-2023-uk - Major shareholder announcement
  • The Master Trust Bank of JapanDisclosure_Form_Royal_Unibrew_AS_as_of_18122023

