Kazakhstan Has Highest Measles Incidence Rate In Europe, Central Asia - UNICEF

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. There were
30,601 confirmed cases of measles in Europe and Central Asia
between January through December 5, 2023, compared to 909 cases
during 2022, an increase of 3,266 percent, Trend reports, referring
to the UNICEF report.
UNICEF has announced the figures in a report on the spread of
measles in Europe and Central Asia.
The data also indicates a recent worsening tendency, with
measles incidence rates in Europe and Central Asia nearly doubling
between October and November 2023. Due to declining immunity, the
increase in cases in the region is expected to continue.
According to the latest UNICEF data, Kazakhstan has the highest
measles incidence rate, with 69 cases per 100,000 population, or
13,254 cases. Kyrgyzstan has the second-highest rate of measles
cases, with 58 cases per 100,000 population, or 3,811 cases.
Romania, which declared a national measles outbreak last week, has
9.6 cases per 100,000 population, or 1,855 cases.
As UNICEF notes, measles has a devastating impact on child
health and can sometimes be fatal. It causes a long-term weakening
of children's immune systems, making them more vulnerable to other
infectious diseases, including pneumonia.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.