Russian Representative Comments On Iran's Uranium Enrichment

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Iran has
reversed a months-long slowdown in the rate at which it is
enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity, according to the
report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),Trend reports citing
Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative in international
organizations located in Vienna.
Ulyanov made the remark in a statement on X (Twitter).
"If the US and 3 European countries (Germany, the UK and France)
had not blocked the restoration of the JCPOA last year, the
enrichment level in Iran would not exceed 3.67 percent now.," he
said.
On December 26, some media outlets, citing the IAEA, reported
that Iran has been enriching uranium faster and to a higher level
since late November 2023. They said that Iran has produced about 9
kg of 60 percent-enriched uranium per month, which is enough for
making 3 nuclear bombs. The amount of uranium needed for one bomb
is 42 kg. Iran's 60 percent enrichment is still going on.
Iran's nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal
signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France,
and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US
withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of
November 2018.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is only for peaceful
purposes, but the IAEA has reported that Iran has increased its
highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and
now has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more
than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.
Iran has been trying to resume talks with the other parties on
its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are
to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries,
access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.