Baku Steel Company JSC Has Commissioned A Vacuum Degassing Unit (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. "Baku Steel
Company" CJSC (hereinafter referred to as BSC), the largest
metallurgical enterprise of the Caucasus region, has commissioned a
Vacuum Degassing Unit (VDU) which reduces gases content in steel,
to further improve the quality of its steel products.
High quality is achieved by reducing the amount of non-metallic
compounds as a result of removal of hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen
after processing of liquid steel in VDU. It is primarily intended
to produce high grades of steel that meet high quality
requirements. Vacuum cleaned steel is casted into higher density
billets that are used for production of seamless pipes resistant to
high depth pressure used in the oil and gas industry.
The technological process of steel vacuum processing at BSC is
fully automated and meets all technical and safety requirements of
world standards. The obtained higher quality steel allows producing
products used in machine building, military defense, aviation, and
other industries.
Advantages of VDU include:
Reduction of gas amount: vacuum reduces the amount of
gases in the liquid steel. This is important to reduce potential
gas pores in the product; Prevention of oxidation: vacuum environment does not
contain oxygen, which prevents steel from oxidizing at high
temperatures. The mentioned feature is necessary to preserve the
purity, homogeneity and quality of the metal; Improvement of surface quality: absence of gases and
oxides in vacuum cleaned steel allows to achieve a smoother and
cleaner surface of casted billets; Minimization of defects: with a cleaner environment
and more uniform casting conditions, vacuum casting helps reduce
defects such as voids or cracks.
As the quality of the products produced by BSC increases, their
compliance with world standards opens the door to new export
markets. Presently, the company's products are sold in great demand
in the local market and are exported to more than 20 countries
around the world. The strategic geographical position of Azerbaijan
and its role as a regional transport and communication hub create
additional export opportunities for BSC, and the company is
determined to value this potential with its quality products.
MENAFN27122023000187011040ID1107661401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.