Azerbaijan And Türkiye Strike Deal To Revive Hydropower Plants

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed an agreement on the restoration of 5 small hydropower plants (HPPs) in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.

