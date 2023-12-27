Azerbaijan And Türkiye Strike Deal To Revive Hydropower Plants

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Azerbaijan and
Türkiye have signed an agreement on the restoration of 5 small
hydropower plants (HPPs) in Kalbajar and Lachin districts,
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on "X"
(Twitter), Trend reports.
Will be updated
