Traffic Opens On Repaired Bridge In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 29, traffic will resume on the repaired overpass near the village of Vertiivka in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the patrol police of the Chernihiv region on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.
"On December 29, from 8:00 a.m., traffic will be opened for all vehicles on the overpass near the village of Vertiivka on the M-02 highway (Kipti - Hlukhiv - Bachivsk)," the statement said.
It is noted that the overpass was destroyed during active hostilities in February-March 2022 and has been undergoing major repairs until now.
As reported earlier, 27 bridges were destroyed during the active phase of hostilities in the Chernihiv region. Currently, five bridges have been rebuilt in the region and three metal modular bridges have been installed by the French humanitarian mission. Work is still underway on five more.
