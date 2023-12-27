Occupants Plan To Demolish 16 Houses In Mariupol To Hide Evidence Of Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, the occupants plan to demolish 16 private houses and one of the shopping centers to eliminate the traces of their crimes.

This was reported by the city council of Ukrainian Mariupol on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The occupants have published lists of private houses that are being dismantled in Mariupol. These are 16 houses... Also, the invaders plan to demolish the shopping center (formerly 'Elizabeth') near the Central Market," the message says.

The city council published a list with the addresses of these private houses and emphasized that in this way, the Ukrainian city of Mariupol "is being erased, as well as traces of Russian war crimes against civilians."

As reported, Russia's aggression has caused one of the largest humanitarian disasters in Mariupol. The city is almost 90% destroyed as a result of shelling. Residential buildings, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, businesses, etc. were damaged and destroyed.

It is known that 3,000 houses in the private sector alone were destroyed in Mariupol.

Many migrants from Russia have come to the seaside city, allegedly to 'rebuild' it.

The Russian occupiers are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistic hub.