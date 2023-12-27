Azerbaijan Carries Out Water Treatment Facility To Improve Irrigation System

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Advisor to the Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency, Asad Shirinov, said at the event dedicated to the results of the year that during this year all crops in Azerbaijan were irrigated on average 3.4 times on an area of 1.5 mln hectares, Azernews reports.

"For this purpose, 7.5 bln m3 of water was provided to water users from all irrigation sources," the agency official said.

According to Asad Shirinov, the provision of rural populations with communal and domestic water supplies, as well as irrigation of winter grain crops for the next year's harvest, is currently underway. Shirinov said that this year's implementation of relevant Presidential Orders "On measures to implement a pilot project on drinking water production through desalination of seawater" and "On measures to implement a pilot project on treatment and reuse of wastewater discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant in the Caspian Sea" has been started and a stock of drainage water has been determined.

He noted that in the current year, with the construction of a water treatment facility on the main Mugan collector, a tender was held on the project of water supply in certain volumes to irrigation canals in Saatli and Sabirabad districts, and work on the preparation of relevant feasibility studies and working design documentation was started.

"The operation regimes of the reservoirs were taken under strict control by the State Water Commission established by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated April 15, 2020, and represented by the agency, and operational adjustments of the regimes were regularly carried out. As a result of these measures, 3.9 bln m3 more than in 2020 and 2.2 bln m3 more than last year have now been accumulated in the reservoirs. This also had a positive impact on water supply to crops last year and gives grounds for more optimistic forecasts for next year's irrigation season."