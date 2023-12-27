Azerbaijan Carries Out Water Treatment Facility To Improve Irrigation System

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Advisor to the Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency,
Asad Shirinov, said at the event dedicated to the results of the
year that during this year all crops in Azerbaijan were irrigated
on average 3.4 times on an area of 1.5 mln hectares, Azernews reports.
"For this purpose, 7.5 bln m3 of water was provided to water
users from all irrigation sources," the agency official said.
According to Asad Shirinov, the provision of rural populations
with communal and domestic water supplies, as well as irrigation of
winter grain crops for the next year's harvest, is currently
underway. Shirinov said that this year's implementation of relevant
Presidential Orders "On measures to implement a pilot project on
drinking water production through desalination of seawater" and "On
measures to implement a pilot project on treatment and reuse of
wastewater discharged from the Hovsan aeration plant in the Caspian
Sea" has been started and a stock of drainage water has been
determined.
He noted that in the current year, with the construction of a
water treatment facility on the main Mugan collector, a tender was
held on the project of water supply in certain volumes to
irrigation canals in Saatli and Sabirabad districts, and work on
the preparation of relevant feasibility studies and working design
documentation was started.
"The operation regimes of the reservoirs were taken under strict
control by the State Water Commission established by the order of
the President of Azerbaijan dated April 15, 2020, and represented
by the agency, and operational adjustments of the regimes were
regularly carried out. As a result of these measures, 3.9 bln m3
more than in 2020 and 2.2 bln m3 more than last year have now been
accumulated in the reservoirs. This also had a positive impact on
water supply to crops last year and gives grounds for more
optimistic forecasts for next year's irrigation season."
