Fishing Revives After Thirty Years In Lachin

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Several production areas have already been established in the
liberated district of Lachin, which has revived after thirty years.
New enterprises also play an important role in employing former
IDPs returning to the area, Azernews reports.
One such area is the Hakari Fishing Farm. More than 30 employees
work here, and most of them are from Lachin.
Nurlan Agayev, an employee of Hakari Fishing Farm, said that
there are 36 pools on the farm with a total area of more than 6
hectares. The farm has all the possibilities for keeping and
growing fish. Currently, three types of fish are kept here: steel
trout, kur sturgeon, and lynx. It is planned to introduce the
products to the Azerbaijani market next year. First of all, trout
will be sold in April-May, and sturgeon in autumn.
According to him, necessary conditions have been created here
for the activities and recreation of employees.
It is planned to increase the number of employees on the farm to
60 people in the future.
MENAFN27122023000195011045ID1107661395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.