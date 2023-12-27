Economist: Taxation Of Deposit Interest Prompts Price Hike Of Real Estate In Azerbaijan COMMENTARY

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Starting in 2024, some taxes on the interest incomes of bank
savings will be exempted in Azerbaijan. The concessions apply to
deposit accounts whose monthly interest payment will be below AZN
200 and to deposit accounts that will be kept over 18 months.
It is worth noting that income tax on the interest of deposits
was exempted in 2016 for seven years. In 2023, the grace period was
over and the income tax was re-imposed. At that time, many
economists criticised the decision and noted that it would affect
the banking sector in Azerbaijan. One of these economists is
Eldeniz Amirov, and speaking to Azernews, he once again confirmed
his insights.
Amirov said that, ambiguously, the taxation of deposit interest
had a negative impact on the banking sector in Azerbaijan. He noted
that today, many people will deny this negative effect. When the
concessions were cancelled, it was said that it was wrong. At that
time, some experts denied it and said that there would be no
negative consequences.
“Then such a question arises: if this did not cause negative
consequences for the banking sector, then why were the concessions
partially restored? If the concessions were restored again, then it
means that something went wrong and did not work as expected. The
partial restoration of concessions is logical proof that the
taxation of deposit interest has had a negative impact on the
deposit portfolio,” the economist said.
Eldaniz Amirov pointed out that the taxation of interests made
profits less than inflation. So, people commenced to invest in real
estate, which caused prices to skyrocket. Of course, given all
these above-mentioned reasons, the officials stepped back and
partially restored the cancellations.
“The deposit rates offered by the banks, figuratively speaking,
are eaten by the interest rates of inflation. In addition, the
taxation of interest unambiguously diverts the depositor away from
the banking sector and towards the property sector. Therefore,
today, the prices of real estate in the capital city are
increasing. Taxation of interest increases both activity in the
construction sector and activity in the real estate market. It was
another reason that the concessions were partially restored, and
the fact that people in the deposit portfolio of the banking sector
withdrew their deposits due to the cancellation of the concessions
played a role here,” he said.
The economist emphasised that the current concessions have been
chosen very sophisticatedly, and the majority of depositors are
expected to benefit from them. It will impact only a small number
of depositors. However, he thinks that soon or late, all taxation
will be eliminated.
“The question is why the concession was restored partially, not
completely. Since most depositors have low amounts in banks and
monthly payments will not pass AZN200, this will not affect the
interest payments. In other words, the limit of 200 manats allowed
the income received for deposits to be exempted from tax. As for
the exemption interests from taxes for depositors who keep more
than 18 months, it may encourage the population to put in deposits
for longer. I think that in the future we will witness the complete
elimination of taxes. Because some people making deposits of big
amounts will turn away from banks. Surely, some people will make
deposits at banks for a long period of time. However, the same
tendency will not be observed, and therefore, likely, this
cancellation will be increased in the future and the taxation will
be eliminated totally,” the economist underlined.
