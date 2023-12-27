Bhutan King Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who congratulated His Highness on assuming power.

In the cable, the King of Bhutan affirmed that his country would continue to seek all avenues to bolster relations with the State of Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir, in a reply cable, thanked Bhutan's King on his sincere sentiments towards him and the State of Kuwait, commending on the occasion, the unique ties linking the two friendly nations. His Highness wished the King good health and welfare to his country and people. (end)

