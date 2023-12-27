Belarus Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable of congratulations from President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on His Highness's assuming power.

President Lukashenko commended the strength of relations between Kuwait and his country, affirming that all avenues to boost ties would be sought diligently.

In a reply cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal thanked President Lukasheno for his sincere sentiments, wishing him and the people of Belarus more progress and development. (end)

