Azerbaijan Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, congratulating him on assuming power.

In the cable, President Aliyev lauded the strength of relations between Kuwait and Azerbaijan, expressing hopes to build upon them in all possible domains.

Replying to President Aliyev in a cable, His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation to the Azerbaijan leader, reflecting similar wishes to boost ties with the friendly country.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal also wished President Aliyev and his people evermore progress and development. (end)

