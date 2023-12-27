Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait witnessed many local events in 2023 that covered plenty domains. (report)
KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil dropped 53 cents to reach USD 81.45 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday compared to USD 81.98 pb on Friday.
RAMALLAH -- Six Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday and others were seriously injured by Israeli occupation forces in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm.
BEIRUT -- Three people were killed and another was injured on Wednesday as a result of air strikes carried out by Israeli occupation aircraft on southern Lebanon. (end) rk
MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107661362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.