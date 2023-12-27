OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continuous Israeli aggression, recently killing and injuring hundreds, mostly women and children in the West Bank and across Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Wednesday, the OIC also decried Israeli occupation force's attacks on health, humanitarian and UN facilities and employees, a violation of the international law.

It also denounced depriving civilians from food, water, health care and other essential services.

The OIC called on the international community to take it into its reponsibility to end the Israeli attacks on Gaza, allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and prevent forced displacement and genocide against Palestinians.

Earlier today, the Palestinian health ministry said that six Palestinians were killed and others injured, when the Israeli forces opened fire in a camp in Tulkarm, the West Bank. (end)

