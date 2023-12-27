Egypt Signs Agricultural Food Manufacturing Compound Contract Worth USD 300 Mln

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli witnessed on Wednesday the signing ceremony of a contract deal worth USD 300 million to construct a food manufacturing compound in Al-Sadat City, North of Egypt.

The Egyptian cabinet said in a statement that the compound will be built on an area of 154,000 square meters and will produce more than 100,000 tons of agricultural food products annually in the first phase using the latest international technologies in cooperation with major international companies working in the field.

It noted that this project provides more than 7,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, and aims to export more than 80 percent of its production abroad to support the Egyptian economy by achieving balance between imports and exports. (end)

