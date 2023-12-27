Iran ships 101.904 million tons of non-oil goods in 9 months

(MENAFN) During the initial nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to December 21), Iran shipped 101.904 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD36.43 billion, as disclosed by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvani-Far.



Rezvani-Far stated that while the nine-month non-oil export exhibited a 26.48 percent increase in weight, there was a 0.68 percent decrease in value compared to the previous year.



He also highlighted that the overall exports for the first nine months of the year, including oil, electricity, technical and engineering services, and excluding suitcase trade, reached USD63.97 billion. This marks the first instance where statistics for the export of oil, electricity, and technical and engineering services, along with non-oil goods, are jointly disclosed, promoting transparency in foreign trade performance.



The IRICA head detailed the export values for the nine-month period, with oil at USD26.46 billion, electricity at USD300 million, and technical and engineering services at USD780 million.



Rezvani-Far additionally revealed that Iran imported 28.7 million tons of goods worth USD48.42 billion in the same period, including USD60 million for electricity imports. The nine-month import figures indicate a 12.29 percent increase in value and a six percent growth in weight compared to the previous year.

