US dollar in Egypt surges to all-time high of 53 Egyptian pounds

(MENAFN) The black market exchange rate for the US dollar in Egypt has surged to an all-time high of 53 Egyptian pounds, prompting calls for the financially strained North African nation to devalue its currency.



The recent escalation in the unofficial exchange rate is attributed to a deepening foreign exchange crunch that has afflicted Egypt since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the subsequent withdrawal of foreign deposits, according to an unlicensed currency trader who spoke to The National.



A surge in demand for US dollars in late November led to a depletion of available dollars in the market, he explained.



“At the end of last month, there was a noticeable rise in demand. Many more people than earlier this year went out searching for US dollars and in large amounts. My read is that everyone is doing this in anticipation of a devaluation by the government which we were all expecting to happen soon after the elections, as a means of preserving the value of their savings,” declared the trader, who opted to stay anonymous due to the illicit nature of his activities.



Despite Egyptian banks implementing measures to restrict depositors' access to US dollars through debit and credit cards in recent weeks, all transactions are still conducted at the official exchange rate of 30.9 Egyptian pounds per US dollar.



However, analysts caution that the Egyptian pound is significantly overvalued, prompting holders of dollars to turn to the black market for transactions instead.



An economic analyst at Cairo University, who chose to remain anonymous, noted that government policies have also played a role in driving up the demand for dollars.



The escalating foreign debt of the government has heightened the need for dollars, as the associated debt service fees are repaid in US currency.

