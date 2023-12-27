US holiday spending increase by 3.1 percent, facing economic slowdown worries

(MENAFN) The U.S. economy received a significant boost as the holiday season witnessed robust consumer spending, countering apprehensions of a potential slowdown and echoing positive economic indicators as the nation navigated through a challenging year's conclusion. Data unveiled by Mastercard SpendingPulse on Tuesday delineated a notable uptick in buying activity, registering a 3.1 percent surge during the festive period compared to analogous dates the prior year. This comprehensive data encompasses both in-person and online transactions spanning from November 1st to December 24th, encompassing diverse payment modalities, albeit without adjusting for inflation.



The palpable strength in holiday expenditures seems to have allayed concerns harbored by certain economists, primarily regarding a potential downturn. These apprehensions were rooted in the anticipated reduction of savings accumulated during the pandemic era and an uptick in borrowing costs associated with consumer credit mechanisms like credit cards. However, the discernible deceleration in inflation rates over the preceding year has provided a modicum of respite to consumers. Moreover, a resilient labor market characterized by robust hiring practices and consistent wage growth has fortified consumer confidence, given their pivotal role in driving nearly three-quarters of the U.S. economic engine.



Reflecting on the season's economic dynamics, Michelle Meyer, the chief economist at the Mastercard Economics Institute, articulated, "Throughout this holiday period, consumers exhibited intentional spending behaviors, reaffirming their pivotal role in the broader economic landscape."

