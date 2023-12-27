Rajasthan Police Starts Three-Day Campaign To Control Crime

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Police has started a campaign across the state to take action against criminals and anti-social elements.

On the orders of DGP Umesh Mishra, an intensive three-day drive has been started against criminals and anti-social elements in the state from Wednesday. Police teams of all the districts are conducting raids and arrests.

The responsibility of monitoring this campaign, which is being run under the supervision of ADG Crime Dinesh MN, has been given to all range IGs.

Officers of the level of SPs and DCPs are going to the field and taking stern action under the campaign.

Dinesh MN said that this operation is being conducted against those wanted in Arms, Excise and NDPS Act, history-sheeters, hardcore criminals, those with rewards on their heads and those wanted for heinous crimes.

Police officers have also been asked to go to the field and make videos of the action being taken against the miscreants.

During this operation, the police will also take action against those who like, comment and follow the gangsters on social media. Cases have been filed against those who were released after giving an explanation and are following the gangsters again.

