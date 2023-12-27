Germany experiences notable drop in 2023 diesel prices compared to 2022

(MENAFN) In a notable economic development, Germany has observed a marked reduction in fuel prices throughout 2023, particularly in the realm of diesel costs when juxtaposed with the preceding year, 2022. Insights provided by the Automobile Club's analysis reveal that if not for sporadic double-digit fluctuations witnessed towards the year's end, the average diesel price across Germany would settle at approximately 1.72 euros per liter. This assessment underscores a substantial decline, surpassing 22 cents in variance from the peak value documented in 2022.



Concurrently, while there was a decline in the price of Super E10 gasoline this year, the reduction was relatively modest, hovering around seven cents. This adjustment pegs the average price for Super E10 at 1.79 euros per liter. Despite these reductions, it's imperative to note that both diesel and petrol prices rank as the second-highest on record.



Interestingly, these fuel price reductions come on the heels of a consistent two-month downward trajectory. Christian Laberre, an esteemed fuel expert affiliated with the Automobile Club, offered insights into potential future trends. He conveyed a cautious optimism, suggesting that gasoline prices might stabilize around their current benchmarks. Laberre further indicated a possible dip in diesel prices, particularly if historical trends of seasonal reductions, typically observed post the heating season in spring, materialize as anticipated for 2024.

