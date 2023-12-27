Women in Afghanistan put life at stake to give birth

(MENAFN) Zubaida journeyed from the rural outskirts of Khost in eastern Afghanistan to deliver her baby at a specialized maternity hospital, concerned about the unfortunate outcome that many pregnant Afghan women face—either their own death or the death of their child.



In the midst of the unfamiliar activity at the hospital operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Zubaida lay in a state of fatigue, having given birth the day before. Despite her exhaustion, she felt a sense of relief.



Nearby, her still-fragile newborn slept in an iron crib with peeling paint, the child's eyes adorned with kohl to protect against evil forces.



The woman, who is unsure of her age, expressed, "If I had given birth at home, there could have been complications for the baby and for me."



Fortune does not smile upon all the women who manage to reach the hospital.



Therese Tuyisabingere, the head of midwifery at MSF in Khost, the capital of Khost province, remarked, "Sometimes we receive patients who come too late to save their lives" after delivering at home.



The facility handles the delivery of 20,000 babies annually, which accounts for almost half of all births in the province. It specifically deals with high-risk and complicated pregnancies, often involving mothers who have not undergone any check-ups.



Tuyisabingere emphasized, "This is a big challenge for us to save lives."

