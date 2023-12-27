UK to exceed major European economies in long-term growth predictions

(MENAFN) In a comprehensive long-term projection, the UK economy is slated to emerge as the most robust performer among Europe's prominent economies over the ensuing 15 years. This optimistic outlook, presented by the Center for Economic and Business Research, anticipates that the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will experience a consistent growth trajectory, oscillating between 1.6 percent and 1.8 percent until 2038. Such sustained growth is predicted to solidify the UK's standing as the world's sixth-largest economy, narrowing its economic disparity with Germany while concurrently widening its advantage over France.



The report paints a favorable economic landscape for the UK, forecasting an alleviation from the prolonged economic challenges stemming from significant events such as the UK's departure from the European Union, coupled with other destabilizing factors like the pandemic and surging inflation rates. Historically, the British economy has grappled with tepid productivity growth since the aftermath of the financial crisis, further exacerbated by emerging labor supply constraints in recent times. Such prevailing challenges have compelled the Bank of England to adopt a more circumspect and somber perspective regarding the UK's growth trajectory in forthcoming years.



In the broader context of global economic dynamics, the Center for Economic and Business Research's comprehensive economic rankings project a more accelerated growth trajectory for the UK compared to the "big four" economies within the eurozone, namely France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. However, despite these promising projections, the UK's growth pace is anticipated to trail behind the robust expansion expected in the United States.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661329