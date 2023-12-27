US enforces import prohibition on specific Apple Watch series after patent dispute

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a significant development unfolded as the U.S. prohibition on the importation of specific Apple smartwatch models came into force. This move materialized after President Joe Biden's administration opted against intervening with a ruling centered on patent infringements. The genesis of this ban traces back to an October verdict by the U.S. International Trade Commission, which decreed a ban on select Apple Watch variants entering the American market. The commission's decision was predicated on a patented technology integral to monitoring blood oxygen levels.



In response to these regulatory headwinds, Apple has fervently contested the commission's determinations, contending that the conclusions are flawed and warrant reconsideration. Further exacerbating Apple's challenges, the tech giant recently halted the sales of its newly launched Apple Watch Series 9, unveiled in September, alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2. These actions emanated from a grievance lodged with the commission during the mid-2021 period, wherein Apple faced allegations of infringing upon the blood oxygen measurement functionalities patented by medical device manufacturer, Masimo.



In an official statement underscoring the finality of the decision, the Executive Office of the President elucidated, “Following meticulous deliberations, Ambassador Katherine Tai opted against revising the verdict, thereby solidifying the Trade Committee's resolution as of December 26, 2023.” Notwithstanding these challenges, Apple remains unwavering in its commitment to evolving its smartwatch offerings, consistently integrating advanced fitness and health features, solidifying its dominant stature within the smartwatch segment.

MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661327