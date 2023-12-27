Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 3

(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike in a southern Lebanese border town resulted in the death of a Hezbollah fighter, as confirmed by the group on Wednesday. State media also reported that two relatives of the fighter were killed.



The border area between Lebanon and Israel has experienced heightened exchanges of fire, primarily involving the Israeli army and Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.



“Enemy warplanes raided, before midnight (2200 GMT), a house... in the center of the town of Bint Jbeil,” about two kilometers (a little more than a mile) from the border, murdering a man, his brother along with his wife, a Lebanese news agency reported.



The casualties in the Israeli airstrike were identified by the news agency as Ali Bazzi, along with his brother Ibrahim and Ibrahim's wife Shourouk Hammoud.



“Ibrahim Bazzi had come to Lebanon a few days ago from Australia, where he has resided for years, to take his wife Shourouk with him and settle in Australia,” the agency added.



Additionally, another family member was reported to have been wounded in the airstrike, according to the news agency.



Hezbollah subsequently confirmed that Ali Bazzi was indeed one of its fighters.



While exchanges of fire have primarily occurred along the border area, it's worth noting that Israel has carried out limited strikes that reached deeper into Lebanese territory.

