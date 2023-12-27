Oil prices increase by over 2.5 percent amid Middle East tensions, rate cut outlooks

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, oil prices experienced a significant uptick, surging by more than 2.5 percent and reaching their peak in nearly a month. This bullish momentum can be attributed to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Concurrently, investor optimism is buoyed by growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to initiate interest rate reductions, a move anticipated to stimulate economic growth and consequently boost global fuel demand.



The surge in oil prices unfolds against a backdrop of subdued trading activity, with certain markets observing closures due to ongoing holiday periods. This recent climb follows last week's gains of approximately three percent. These gains were exacerbated by Houthi-led attacks on vessels, which disrupted global shipping operations and trade routes, exacerbating existing tensions between Israel and Hamas.



In specific market movements, Brent crude futures witnessed a rise of USD1.79, translating to a 2.3 percent increase and settling at USD80.86 per barrel during trading sessions. This surge allowed it to breach the USD81.23 mark, a pinnacle not seen since December 1. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude experienced an upswing of USD1.89, or 2.6 percent, reaching USD75.45 per barrel.



However, amid the palpable concerns stemming from Middle East conflicts and potential disruptions to shipping, tangible supply chain impacts have yet to materialize. In a recent update, Maersk announced its intention to recommence shipping operations through the Red Sea, alleviating some of the prevailing concerns in the market.



Additionally, oil markets are closely monitoring expectations surrounding the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions. Anticipations of interest rate reductions in the upcoming year have spurred optimism. Such a move would decrease the cost associated with consumer borrowing, potentially catalyzing economic growth and, by extension, bolstering the demand for oil.



MENAFN27122023000045015682ID1107661325