CCEA Okays Rs 2,487Cr Highway Project For Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for a Rs 2,486.78 crore project to widen and improve to two-lane the 135 km road from Khowai to to Harina on NH-208 in Tripura, an official said on Wednesday.

The project involves a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under Official Development Assistance (ODA) scheme.

The project is envisaged to facilitate better road connectivity between various parts of Tripura and to provide alternative access to Assam and Meghalaya from Tripura apart from existing NH-8.

The project stretch also passes very close to Bangladesh border and it would improve connectivity to Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai Border Check Post.

The land border trade would also potentially grow with the improvement in road network in the region through development of the project road.

The selected stretch will provide improved connectivity to agricultural belt, tourist places, religious places and tribal districts of the state, which are backward in terms of growth and income.

After completion of the project, the connectivity will be improved which help to generate more revenue to the State as well as income for local public.

The construction period for the project stretches will be 2 years which includes the maintenance of these National Highways stretches for 5 years (in the case of flexible pavement)/ 10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after the completion of construction, the statement added.

--IANS

pannu/pgh