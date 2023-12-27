Gold prices surge nearing historic peaks amid expected interest rate shifts

(MENAFN) On the heels of the Christmas holiday, gold prices surged, inching closer to historic peaks and poised to mark their inaugural annual upswing in three years. This bullish momentum has been further fueled by a confluence of factors, notably the diminishing strength of the dollar and the softening of bond yields, all against the backdrop of mounting speculations surrounding an impending interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve come March.



In recent trading sessions, the price of gold in spot transactions witnessed a notable uptick, escalating by 0.5 percent to settle at USD2,063.78 per ounce. This upward trajectory comes in the wake of a prior session where gold achieved its zenith in over a fortnight, touching USD2,070.39. Similarly, U.S. gold futures reflected this bullish sentiment, experiencing a modest climb of 0.3 percent to reach USD2,074.90 per ounce.



The allure of gold becomes particularly pronounced in environments characterized by diminishing interest rates. Such a scenario diminishes the opportunity cost associated with retaining non-interest-bearing assets like bullion. Market sentiment, as gauged by the CME Fed Watch tool, underscores this sentiment, indicating an overwhelming 89 percent probability of the U.S. central bank effectuating a rate reduction by March. This dovish outlook has further exerted downward pressure on the dollar index, which witnessed a marginal contraction of 0.1 percent, thereby amplifying gold's attractiveness for investors operating with alternative currencies. Concurrently, the benchmark ten-year U.S. bond yield registered a decline, settling at 3.8838 percent.



Amidst this intricate interplay of economic indicators and monetary policy expectations, gold continues to solidify its reputation as a quintessential safe-haven asset, particularly cherished during periods punctuated by geopolitical turbulence and economic uncertainties.

