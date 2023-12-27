Resolute real estate reinsurers hold firm stance amid growing extreme weather costs

(MENAFN) In a resolute stance, real estate reinsurers are steadfastly resisting entreaties to reduce prices or relax coverage stipulations, especially in light of escalating extreme weather events. This unwavering position suggests that the broader economic sectors shouldn't anticipate any reprieve from the mounting cost pressures triggered by such meteorological phenomena. Over the past year and a half, rates associated with property catastrophe reinsurance—purchased by insurance firms to mitigate losses stemming from severe weather incidents—have experienced an upward trajectory. This uptick has bolstered the financial performance and stock valuations of reinsurers, fueling their earnings recovery.



Despite calls from influential voices within the industry urging reinsurance entities to recalibrate their pricing strategies and expand their risk absorption capacities, tangible shifts appear elusive as the culmination of annual reinsurance negotiations looms on the horizon. Prominent brokers, closely monitoring these developments, affirm that such concessions aren't materializing. A pivotal point of contention revolves around the threshold of losses insurance firms are willing to underwrite before reinsurers intervene. Insights from brokers intimate that reinsurers remain steadfast, exhibiting no inclination to diminish these loss thresholds.



David Priebe, at the helm of reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter as its president, offered a candid assessment of the prevailing dynamics. He noted a conspicuous absence of resistance from the reinsurance sector, a stance that amplifies challenges for primary insurers. Priebe further elucidated that by refraining from sharing the fiscal burden associated with extreme weather-induced losses, reinsurers might inadvertently jeopardize their long-term viability within the marketplace.

