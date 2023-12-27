China throws 4 fresh weather satellites into space

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, China achieved a successful launch of four weather satellites into space as part of the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation.



The launch took place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern area of the country, utilizing a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket, as reported by a Chinese news agency.



It is worth mentioning that this marked the 24th mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.



In a separate development on Monday, Beijing also launched a constellation of four weather satellites, all of which have already entered their designated orbit.



These satellites are intended to facilitate commercial meteorological data services.



In addition, on Tuesday, China conducted another space mission, deploying five satellites into orbit.



Among them were three Shiyan-24C satellites designed for space science as well as technology experiments. This recent flurry of satellite launches underscores China's ongoing efforts to advance its space capabilities in addition to contribute to various scientific and commercial applications.

