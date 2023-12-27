Innovation, Not Complication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WROCłAW, DOLNOśLąSKIE, POLAND, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OHAUS Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer of weighing products, laboratory equipment and analytical instruments announced the launch of the new ADVENTURER series Semi-Micro balances, providing additional functionality, improved data reporting, and increased reliability.Under the HoodThe Adventurer Semi-Micro balances are powered by the Adventurer AX operating system, which provides new capabilities, more functionality, and increased precision. One of the most important features is the addition of 3-level user management, which is critical in highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals and other markets requiring strict traceability. The Adventurer Semi-Micro also includes specialized weighing modes, improved stabilization, multiple connectivity options (including USB connections), and AutoCal mode-“automatic calculation”-which improves reliability.The WorkhorseDesigned for day-in, day-out durability, the Adventurer Semi-Micro balances feature large weighing surfaces, and a space-saving draftshield design which makes it ideal for use in labs, classrooms, and industrial environments.Making it all Look EasyThe Adventurers are equipped with nine application modes and automatic features that eliminate the need to do several manual calculations, saving time and improving workflow. The color touchscreen is intuitive and easy to use, even while wearing protective gloves. The Adventurers also have six mechanical keys that provide tactile feedback and allow the operator to have quick access to repetitive operations such as tare, zero, calibration, and print.For more information about the Adventurer Semi-Micro series, visit###About OHAUS CorporationHeadquartered in Parsippany, NJ, OHAUS Corporation manufactures an extensive line of weighing products, laboratory equipment and analytical instruments that meet the weighing and measurement needs of virtually every industry. The company is a global leader in the laboratory, industrial, and education channels as well as a host of specialty markets, including food preparation, pharmacy and jewelry industries. AN ISO 9001:2008 manufacturer, OHAUS products are precise, reliable and affordable, and are backed by industry-leading customer support.

