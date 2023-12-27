Innovation, Not Complication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ohaus adventurer
The Adventurer Semi-Micro balances have lab work down to a real science
WROCłAW, DOLNOśLąSKIE, POLAND, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- OHAUS Corporation, a leading worldwide manufacturer of weighing products, laboratory equipment and analytical instruments announced the launch of the new ADVENTURER series Semi-Micro balances, providing additional functionality, improved data reporting, and increased reliability.
Under the Hood
The Adventurer Semi-Micro balances are powered by the Adventurer AX operating system, which provides new capabilities, more functionality, and increased precision. One of the most important features is the addition of 3-level user management, which is critical in highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals and other markets requiring strict traceability. The Adventurer Semi-Micro also includes specialized weighing modes, improved stabilization, multiple connectivity options (including USB connections), and AutoCal mode-“automatic calculation”-which improves reliability.
The Workhorse
Designed for day-in, day-out durability, the Adventurer Semi-Micro balances feature large weighing surfaces, and a space-saving draftshield design which makes it ideal for use in labs, classrooms, and industrial environments.
Making it all Look Easy
The Adventurers are equipped with nine application modes and automatic features that eliminate the need to do several manual calculations, saving time and improving workflow. The color touchscreen is intuitive and easy to use, even while wearing protective gloves. The Adventurers also have six mechanical keys that provide tactile feedback and allow the operator to have quick access to repetitive operations such as tare, zero, calibration, and print.
For more information about the Adventurer Semi-Micro series, visit
###
About OHAUS Corporation
Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, OHAUS Corporation manufactures an extensive line of weighing products, laboratory equipment and analytical instruments that meet the weighing and measurement needs of virtually every industry. The company is a global leader in the laboratory, industrial, and education channels as well as a host of specialty markets, including food preparation, pharmacy and jewelry industries. AN ISO 9001:2008 manufacturer, OHAUS products are precise, reliable and affordable, and are backed by industry-leading customer support.
Aneta Rymarska
Tok Tok PR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
MENAFN27122023003118003196ID1107661292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.