Explosion Near Israeli Embassy In Delhi Abusive Envoy Letter Found, Travel Warning Issued

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/Reuters.

On Tuesday evening, an explosion occurred in the vicinity of the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. The incident was promptly confirmed by the Embassy officials and no casualties or injuries were reported following the event.

Following the incident, a comprehensive response team including Delhi Police, a dog squad, a crime team, and a bomb disposal squad swiftly arrived at the scene. Shortly after, forensic experts also reached the spot to assist in the investigation and ensure a thorough examination of the area.

Reportedly, a letter described as“abusive” and addressed to the Ambassador of the Israeli Embassy was discovered near the site of the explosion. According to sources who spoke to India Today TV, the letter was wrapped in an Israeli flag and condemned Israel's actions in Gaza, explicitly mentioning 'revenge'.

Israel's deputy envoy Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said in a video statement,“This evening, several minutes after 5 pm, an explosion occurred in close proximity with the embassy. All our workers are safe. Our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security.”

In response to the incident, the police have heightened security measures at the Chabad House located in central Delhi's Paharganj area. A security cordon now surrounds the Jewish community center, and law enforcement is actively monitoring the vicinity through CCTV cameras to ensure safety and order.

The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation into the blast, delving into the details and circumstances surrounding the incident to determine its cause and identify any responsible parties.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram