South Korea inks contract with US to acquire additional 20 stealth fighter jets

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, South Korea revealed that it has entered into a contract with the United States to acquire an additional 20 stealth fighter jets.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration of South Korea made the announcement, confirming the agreement with the US aerospace company Lockheed Martin. Under this contract, Seoul will receive F-35A stealth fighter jets, considered among the most advanced stealth aircraft globally.



South Korea's decision to acquire more stealth fighter jets is part of its strategy “to bolster response capabilities against North Korean military threats,” as reported by a news outlet based in Seoul.



It further mentioned that the jet has “high-performance radar and stealth capabilities, enabling it to carry out long-range strategic strikes without being noticed by the enemy.”



The contract for the additional stealth fighter jets was signed earlier this month, and deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2027.



As a key ally of the United States in the region, the South Korean Air Force has already acquired 39 F-35A fighter jets between 2019 and 2022. Notably, Seoul had previously purchased 40 such jets under a 2014 deal with the US. However, one of these jets suffered damage last year due to a collision with a bird.



In a significant setback for its F-35 fighter jet systems, South Korea grounded its entire fleet last year after a malfunction in one of the aircraft forced an emergency landing.



Responding to the emergency, the Air Force applied special foam on the runway at an air base in Seosan, located 151 kilometers (94 miles) south of Seoul. The pilot opted to land the US-made jet on its fuselage (the main body of the jet) instead of ejecting, citing "avionic system issues" as the cause.

