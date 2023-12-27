Oil rates show mixed trend on Wednesday

(MENAFN) Oil rates showed a mixed trend in early Wednesday trade as investors assessed the supply risks associated with Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, taking into consideration the resumption of commercial transit. Concurrently, Israel pledged to increase its aggression in Gaza.



At 0659 GMT, the international benchmark crude Brent was trading at USD80.94 per barrel, marking a 0.11 percent uptick from the previous day's closing price of USD80.85 per barrel. In contrast, the American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), traded at USD75.44 per barrel at the same time, reflecting a 0.17 percent decline from the prior day's close of USD75.57 a barrel.



During early Asian trade, both benchmarks experienced notable fluctuations as markets evaluated the security risks associated with the Red Sea trading route amid escalating tensions in the region.



The Houthi group has consistently issued threats to target ships owned or operated by Israeli companies, citing solidarity with Palestine, and has called on countries to withdraw their citizens from the crews of these ships. These threats are in response to Israel's ongoing air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.



On December 23, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched two missiles toward the Red Sea. The US military, on Tuesday, announced the interception of 12 drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land-attack cruise missiles fired by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels at ships in the southern Red Sea.

